Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.29

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 278282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.