Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,438,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

