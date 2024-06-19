Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.82.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.