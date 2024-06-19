Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.82.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.