Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 2,599,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,774. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

