Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.67. 1,108,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,152. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

