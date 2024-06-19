Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,830,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 3,241,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,505. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

