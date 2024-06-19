Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 65,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 44,070 shares.The stock last traded at $54.28 and had previously closed at $54.06.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $883.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

