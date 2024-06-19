Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KBWR stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,048,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

