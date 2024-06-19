Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.11

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 15361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.