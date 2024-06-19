Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,146,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 771,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 681,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 332,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.