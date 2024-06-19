Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.00. 1,384,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $436.94.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

