Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17,628.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 14,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,294,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,863,564. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.