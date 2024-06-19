Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. Inspired has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.60. The firm has a market cap of £87.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

