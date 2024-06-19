Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Inspired Stock Performance
Shares of INSE opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. Inspired has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.60. The firm has a market cap of £87.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.86 and a beta of 0.42.
Inspired Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inspired
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.