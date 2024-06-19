Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 703 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 0.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 252,520 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,917,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,124,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 63,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,159. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

