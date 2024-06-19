Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,510 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 2,421,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

