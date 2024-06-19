Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 21,322 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 392.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 21,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in TJX Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. 4,869,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,075. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

