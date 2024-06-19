Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 20,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,831,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.60. 598,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $384.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

