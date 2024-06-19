Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.1 %

CAH stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.09. 2,797,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

