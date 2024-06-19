Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,597 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $432,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.20. 1,349,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,246. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

