Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,959. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

