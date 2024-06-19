Insider Selling: Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.49, for a total transaction of C$31,905.98.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, John David Wright sold 6,900 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total transaction of C$30,758.82.

On Friday, June 14th, John David Wright sold 2,200 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$9,901.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00.

On Monday, June 10th, John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$38,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVE ALV traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,468. The firm has a market cap of C$163.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.56.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 49.15% and a return on equity of 34.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.