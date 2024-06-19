Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Turning Point Brands Price Performance
Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $572.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.61. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.71.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on TPB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turning Point Brands
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.