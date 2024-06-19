Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Patrick Triggs purchased 72,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Patrick Triggs purchased 99,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,960.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

HPY stock remained flat at C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 466,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,276. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.08.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

