Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.15

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Innovotech Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

