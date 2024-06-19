Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Down 5.8%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 32,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 558,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Infobird Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infobird

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infobird stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) by 1,991.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,496 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Infobird worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

