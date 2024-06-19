Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.93

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.93 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 25.30 ($0.32). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 159,225 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ilika from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.
