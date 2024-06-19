Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.93

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.93 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 25.30 ($0.32). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 159,225 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ilika from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ilika Price Performance

About Ilika

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 12.20. The stock has a market cap of £41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.50 and a beta of 1.93.



Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.



