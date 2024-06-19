IFS Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

