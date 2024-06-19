Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 673,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 334,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,625. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $246,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 90,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HMN. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.