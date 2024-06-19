Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Position Lifted by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned about 0.39% of Home Bancorp worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 12,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

