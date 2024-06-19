Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

