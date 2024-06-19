Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after buying an additional 235,317 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,794.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,369. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $112.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

