Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,355,117 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

