Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 5.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 2,431,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $55.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

