Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 44,296,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,077,558. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

