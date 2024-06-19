Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.60

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.60 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $22.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Hershey Creamery Price Performance
Shares of HRCR stock opened at $3,985.00 on Wednesday. Hershey Creamery has a one year low of $3,650.00 and a one year high of $4,975.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,984.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,047.08.
Hershey Creamery Company Profile
