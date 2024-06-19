Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 715,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Herc Stock Up 1.1 %

HRI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.06. 170,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,337. Herc has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

