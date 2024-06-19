HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Up 6.6% in May

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.78. 394,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

