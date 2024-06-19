Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.89 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $55.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00041680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,759,799,033 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,759,799,033.13741 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08034662 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $80,228,414.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

