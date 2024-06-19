Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

VDE traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,626. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

