Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.65. 6,034,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,801. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

