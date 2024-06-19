Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $27.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

