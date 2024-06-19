Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 106,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

