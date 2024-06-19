Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

FM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,223. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $408.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.