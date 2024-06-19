Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

