Head-To-Head Review: Super Group (SGHC) versus Its Competitors

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Super Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 27.42 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 22.86

Super Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 224 980 2215 63 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Super Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.09% -54.80% -21.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Super Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

