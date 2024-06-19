Head-To-Head Review: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $155.16 million 4.60 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -88.78

This table compares Principal Solar and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.24, indicating that its share price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Principal Solar and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 7 1 3.00

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Principal Solar.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

