Head to Head Contrast: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) versus Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -0.86% 3.45% 1.70% Onfolio -136.82% -55.27% -39.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 12 0 2.55 Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $9.32, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Onfolio.

63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $750.27 million 4.08 -$8.87 million ($0.01) -815.18 Onfolio $5.24 million 1.20 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -0.81

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats Onfolio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.