HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.85.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

