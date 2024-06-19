Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

